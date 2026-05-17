'Friendship with Stalin beyond politics': Rajinikanth rejects claims of jealousy towards CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Denying allegations doing the rounds that he worked to bring together two major political parties after the results of the Assembly elections in an attempt to form the government, actor Rajinikanth, on Sunday, said, “I am not such a disgraceful person who would do such things.”
Rajinikanth also said he admires Vijay for his achievement at this young age, defeating two major parties in the State.
Addressing reporters at his residence in Poes Garden, Rajinikanth said, “After the results of the Assembly elections were out, I met DMK president MK Stalin. There were criticisms surrounding this visit. Stalin and I have been friends for nearly four decades, and our friendship is above politics. In a democracy, victories and defeats are quite natural. But Stalin's defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency disturbed me. So, as a friend, I met him.”
Rajiniakanth added that there was criticism that he met Stalin to prevent Vijay from becoming the CM and to bring together two other parties.
“ Can these issues be discussed on such an occasion? Rajinikanth is not such a disgraceful person who would act in this manner,” he added.
Secondly, there is an allegation that I did not greet him when reporters asked me at the airport. The person who asked me about Vijay becoming the CM did not look like a reporter. So I did not answer him. When news of Vijay's win in the elections came in, I greeted him on X.
Stating that there is another allegation that he was jealous of Vijay, Rajinikanth said, “ Why should I be jealous of him when I am not in politics? Perhaps I do not know whether I would have felt jealous if Kamal Haasan had become the Chief Minister. Even then, perhaps I would not have felt that way because what is destined to come will come; what is not destined will not.”
Explaining further, Rajinikanth said, “There is a generation gap between Vijay and me - about 25 years. If I compare myself to Vijay, it would not be nice of me, and if Vijay compares himself to me, it would not be appropriate for him.”
Rajinikanth also said that at 52, Vijay achieved more than MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao did. Standing alone against two major parties and winning, that too after coming from the film industry, is remarkable. “This is not jealousy; it is a combination of happiness and admiration,” he added.
Asked what advice or guidance he would offer to Vijay, who has entered politics for the first time, Rajinikanth said, “The expectations from Vijay are extremely high. The people should give him at least two years’ time. His fans and party workers must conduct themselves cautiously. Whatever mistakes they make, they should remember that the impact will directly fall on Vijay himself. I have confidence that he will do so. My best wishes to him.”