'Friendship with Stalin beyond politics': Rajinikanth rejects claims of jealousy towards CM Vijay

Secondly, there is an allegation that I did not greet him when reporters asked me at the airport. The person who asked me about Vijay becoming the CM did not look like a reporter. So I did not answer him. When news of Vijay's win in the elections came in, I greeted him on X.

Stating that there is another allegation that he was jealous of Vijay, Rajinikanth said, “ Why should I be jealous of him when I am not in politics? Perhaps I do not know whether I would have felt jealous if Kamal Haasan had become the Chief Minister. Even then, perhaps I would not have felt that way because what is destined to come will come; what is not destined will not.”

Explaining further, Rajinikanth said, “There is a generation gap between Vijay and me - about 25 years. If I compare myself to Vijay, it would not be nice of me, and if Vijay compares himself to me, it would not be appropriate for him.”

Rajinikanth also said that at 52, Vijay achieved more than MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao did. Standing alone against two major parties and winning, that too after coming from the film industry, is remarkable. “This is not jealousy; it is a combination of happiness and admiration,” he added.

Asked what advice or guidance he would offer to Vijay, who has entered politics for the first time, Rajinikanth said, “The expectations from Vijay are extremely high. The people should give him at least two years’ time. His fans and party workers must conduct themselves cautiously. Whatever mistakes they make, they should remember that the impact will directly fall on Vijay himself. I have confidence that he will do so. My best wishes to him.”