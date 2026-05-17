Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died by suicide in Chennai

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died on Sunday after allegedly jumping from the Adyar Bridge into the Adyar river in Chennai, police said.

Fire and rescue personnel launched a search operation and later recovered his body from the river.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to reports, Rajan had been living alone following separation from his family.

Rajan, 85, who started his career in Tamil cinema as a producer with Brammacharigal (1983), was also a director, writer, and an actor.

His other production ventures include Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000), and Ninaikkatha Naalillai (2000). In 1991, he debuted as a director with Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar’s Namma Ooru Maariamma and helmed his sophomore directorial in 2005 with Unarchigal.

Some of his acting works include films like Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Saatai, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran. Apart from his career in cinema, K Rajan was also known for his outspoken views about the various situations in the industry.

Rajan is survived by his son and filmmaker KR Prabhu.