Dushara Vijayan: I relived a lot of my childhood in Exam

How was it like working with someone like Abbas, who you grew up watching on the screen...

The Abbas I remember was Arun from Kadhal Desam (1996). All of us might remember him from that or Minnale (2001) or any of his work from that era. So on set, seeing him in character for Exam, was a unique experience, as it was a stark contrast from any of those characters that we remember. I have had the privilege of working with Rajinikanth sir, Vikram sir, Dhanush sir pretty early in my career, which takes me back to the memories of watching them on screen for the first time. And now having acted with Abbas sir, and currently with Madhavan sir on GDN, the GD Naidu biopic, makes me feel like I am on the sets of Minnale (2001).



While you had a lot of positive challenges in terms of stunts or acting alongside established performers, what other aspects of Exam made you want to work on it?

There is a flashback sequence which connected with me a lot. I enjoy nature a lot, and the way the environment came together for that scene, including a row of ducks, made it particularly beautiful. On the whole, I was very happy working on this series.

Also I lived out a lot of my childhood in this series. I grew up in a village, so sometimes I would be woken up by ducks pecking on my face. Even other little things like braiding my hair with a ribbon, or cooking on a viragu aduppu (firewood stove), took me back to my childhood. But I also got over my fear of water bodies, as learning to do a variety of stunts meant getting over my fear of water bodies. When I was young I almost drowned, while swimming, so getting over that fear was a good challenge.