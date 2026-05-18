It's official: Fahadh Faasil, Sshivada join hands for C Prem Kumar's next

Months after confirming his next with Fahadh Faasil after Meiyazhagan, the makers of filmmaker C Prem Kumar have released the first official poster of his upcoming film. Tentatively titled Production No 32, the film, previously described by the director as a thriller, is set to star Sshivada as the female lead. Prem Kumar's frequent collaborator Govind Vasantha will once again score music for this film.
Presented by Ishari K Ganesh, the film is produced by Vels Film International in association with Monsoon Movies. Last seen in Maareesan, alongside Vadivelu, this film marks Fahadh Faasil's first Tamil outing as a solo lead.
In an interview last year, Prem Kumar revealed key details about the film, saying, "The genre of my film with Fahadh Faasil will be completely different from what I’ve made so far. But the emotional depth that resonated with audiences in '96 and Meiyazhagan will still be present. This is a thriller—a story I’ve been carrying with me for the past four years. Many advised me not to venture into an action thriller since I’ve established myself as someone who tells heartwarming stories. But that was precisely the reason I wanted to make this film."
He added, "When I narrated just 45 minutes of the story to Fahadh sir, he was visibly excited, and that gave me the confidence to move forward. This will be a direct Tamil film."
Chetan, Harish Uthaman and Karunakaran are also part of the cast. The film's plot and a tentative release date have been kept under wraps.
On the technical team, Meiyazhagan DOP Mahendiran Jayaraju is cranking the camera for the upcoming film while R Govindaraj will be handling the edits.