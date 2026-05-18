Sivakarthikeyan-Sivakumar Murugesan's Seyon to begin filming on this date

After announcing that Thaai Kizhavi filmmaker Sivakumar Murugesan would reunite with Sivakarthikeyan for the second time in Seyon, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film will enter production on Monday. Sivakarthikeyan's namesake production banner backed Sivakumar's debut film, Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, along with Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios.
The film's announcement suggested that Sivakarthikeyan's character is either possessed or is Lord Murugan or Virumandi. The film, starring Bhagyashri Borse as the lead, also features Bala Saravanan and Aruldoss. Produced by RKFI, the film also marks Sivakarthikeyan's second collaboration with the banner after the 2024 film Amaran.
On the technical front, Seyon has composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Vivek Vijayakumar, editor San Lokesh, stunt director Supreme Sundar, costume designer Dinesh Manoharan and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu. The makers have announced the film will release in theatres in October.