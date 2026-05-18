Rohit Saraf comes on board for Mahakali, the next chapter after Hanu-Man

Mahakali, the next chapter in the Hanu-Man universe, has added another actor to its cast. Rohit Saraf, known for his work in Hindi films and television, has come on board for the project.
Filmmaker Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios continue to build momentum around Mahakali as they expand the cinematic world established with Hanu-Man. Rohit Saraf has already completed a major shooting schedule in Hyderabad, marking an important addition to the film’s evolving narrative.
With Saraf’s inclusion, the film strengthens its ensemble cast while also widening its appeal, especially among younger audiences in the North, enhancing its pan-India reach.
The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, with their first looks already generating interest for their intense and striking appearances. Mounted on a grand scale, Mahakali is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, as part of Prasanth Varma’s vision to build a uniquely Indian cinematic universe.
Directed by Puja Kolluru, the film is progressing steadily and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-India projects.