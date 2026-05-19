Karthik Subbaraj shares dream-come-true moment as Ilaiyaraaja onboards his 10th film

We had previously reported about Karthik Subbaraj joining hands with Guneet Monga and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment banner for his next film. The director-producer has now revealed that emminent music composer Ilaiyaraaja has come onboard to score music for the upcoming project.
The film, which marks Karthik's tenth film as a director, marks Ilaiyaraaja's 1540th project as composer. The latter is celebrating his golden jubilee year as a composer. The yet-to-be-titled film commenced production in Madurai with a pooja ceremony back in November 2025.
Sharing the dream-come-true moment that he also described as a "blessing", Karthik Subbaraj unveiled a video where Ilaiyaraaja was seen greeting the director and Guneet Monga before proceeding to play tunes in his harmonium and wave his hands for the team to make music in his instructions. He also gifted Karthik a signed guitar. The video shows Ilaiyaraaja laughing and indulging in some light moments during their collaboration.
"From growing up with his music to working with him. Karthik Subbaraj joins with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja," read the description of the video.
Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Dhammam films is also backing the project.
Further details regarding the cast, crew and plot are yet to be revealed by the makers.
Karthik Subbaraj last made Retro with Suriya and Pooja Hegde. It was released in theatres last year. He recently backed the critically acclaimed war drama Neelira, helmed by Someetharan, along with Rana Daggubati. He also jointly produced Rathna Kumar's latest romantic drama 29 along with Lokesh Kanagaraj's G Squad banner.