Karthik Subbaraj shares dream-come-true moment as Ilaiyaraaja onboards his 10th film

Sharing the dream-come-true moment that he also described as a "blessing", Karthik Subbaraj unveiled a video where Ilaiyaraaja was seen greeting the director and Guneet Monga before proceeding to play tunes in his harmonium and wave his hands for the team to make music in his instructions. He also gifted Karthik a signed guitar. The video shows Ilaiyaraaja laughing and indulging in some light moments during their collaboration.