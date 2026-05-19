Rahman to headline a rural fantasy drama

Elaborating on the art form ‘Aazhi Aattam,’ Bharathi says that it is specific to Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, and not very commonly known. “This form of worship, which later changed into a rural art form, is dedicated to Amman during the Vaikasi Visakam festival. ‘Aazhi Aattam’ can be classified into a dance where the performer bears something on their head, similar to ‘Karakkaattam’. Mime Gopi sir is playing a character who performs 'Aazhi Aattam' in the film,” he says, adding that the film’s crew has also undergone an enormous task in the art direction department. “The film is set in two time periods, one in the 1920s and the other in the 1980s. So, our team invested eight months in researching and arranging the kind of props and materials required to set the milieu satisfactorily.”