Allu Raghu set to make his directorial debut

For nearly a decade, Allu Raghu thrived in the fast-moving world of internet culture, first through Dubsmash videos, then short-form content, and eventually as one of Kannada social media’s recognisable trendsetters. Now, the creator is preparing for a far bigger leap, stepping into cinema as a director with what he calls a ‘fresh-age comedy drama’ designed for today’s generation.
The filmmaker, who recently announced his directorial debut, says the project has been in development for over a year, and is the result of ten years of observing digital audiences, changing youth culture and emotional storytelling online.
“We are working on a completely new script. It is a comedy-drama with fiction elements, and probably something audiences in India may not have seen before,” Raghu says, adding, “Creating content has been part of my life since the Dubsmash days, and I will bring that experience into my direction.”
Rather than relying on established stars, Raghu says the film will largely feature fresh faces, which he believes is necessary for the authenticity of the world he is trying to create. The idea, according to him, is to make a story that speaks directly to younger audiences.
“Most probably, we will have fresh faces in the film. We are working toward telling a story for this generation,” he says. “Even music-wise, we are trying something very different. We want to bring back emotions and subjects while still making it relatable for today’s audience.”
Raghu also reveals that the team is eyeing a winter shoot schedule, with casting announcements expected before production begins.
Raghu’s ambition is clear about the yet-to-be-titled project. “After years in the digital space, I am now betting on cinema with a film that blends experimental music and contemporary youth storytelling into one commercial experience,” he says.