Rudra and Preethi Asrani star in Yellow Yellow Dirty Fellow

It stars Rudra as Ashwin, an assistant filmmaker, who approaches actor Vishnu Vishal with a story. When his story does not impress the actor, he narrates the love stories of his own life, from high school and college to adulthood. As someone from a dysfunctional family himself, Ashwin falls for a doctor, Meera, with a lot of personal baggage. As the story impresses Vishnu, Ashwin is forced to seek out his own real-life love story in order to pen an ending for his film’s screenplay.