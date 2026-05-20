Rudra and Preethi Asrani star in Yellow Yellow Dirty Fellow

Last year, actor-producer Vishnuu Vishal launched his brother Rudra into the Tamil film industry with the romantic entertainer Oho Enthan Baby, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The actor is now gearing up for his sophomore film titled Yellow Yellow Dirty Fellow. Vishnuu Vishal is once again backing the film under his Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner along with Sanjay Arjundas Wadhwa.
The title and first look poster was unveiled by the actor which hinted at yet another romantic entertainer. Sharing it, Vishnuu wrote, "All about hanging between reels and real life."
Further details regarding the extended cast, plot or a release date is yet to be announced.
Shravanthi Sainath serves as the creative producer while Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh are the co-producers.
Oho Enthan Baby marked the Tamil debut of Mithila Palkar. It opened in theatres in July last year to mixed reviews.
It stars Rudra as Ashwin, an assistant filmmaker, who approaches actor Vishnu Vishal with a story. When his story does not impress the actor, he narrates the love stories of his own life, from high school and college to adulthood. As someone from a dysfunctional family himself, Ashwin falls for a doctor, Meera, with a lot of personal baggage. As the story impresses Vishnu, Ashwin is forced to seek out his own real-life love story in order to pen an ending for his film’s screenplay.