Prasanth Pandiyaraj: We have been viewing police officers as aliens

It was this everyday ordinariness — the routine grind of handling hundreds of cases with equal weight — that changed Prasanth’s perspective. Perhaps that is also why he assures us the series avoids dramatic twists and exaggerated turns. “Unlike Vilangu, you won’t see grand murders or large-scale crimes here. This is a simple, ordinary story, but it explores what happens when something seemingly small triggers an intense reaction in the protagonist.” At a time when audiences expect the extraordinary from every story, director Vignesh’s approach to writing a 'simple' tale is an extraordinary choice. “Isn’t that what makes our job interesting and challenging?” probes Prasanth, before saying, “If you are already expecting a hook and twist at the end of an episode, how will it be interesting? There is no point in sticking to existing templates. I could have made Vilangu in a way where Kitchaan is shown committing those murders, but I chose to reveal it through his confession. Isn’t that what made it interesting?” he asserts, revealing how Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017) served as a major inspiration for Vilangu. “Dileesh Pothan would have made a story so close to reality that I was surprised at how he understood a thief’s mentality and the ordinariness of police procedures. He focussed on Fahadh Faasil’s emotions rather than indulging in cinematic highs. I am trying to make such films,” he says.