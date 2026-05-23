Makers of GDN, starring R Madhavan, to drop major update on this date

Earlier this Wednesday, the makers of GDN, starring R Madhavan in the titular role as inventor GD Naidu, revealed that they will make an official announcement about the film at 2:41 pm tomorrow. While the makers are yet to reveal what the announcement will be, it is expected to be about the release date for the film, a biopic of GD Naidu. It is worth noting that the makers recently slated it for a summer 2026 release.
As reported earlier, the film is written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, best known for helming Oho Enthan Baby. It also stars Priyamani, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Thambi Ramaiah, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu.
GD Naidu is called the 'Edison of India' and is known for his contributions in the fields of public service, science and technology. His contributions are still celebrated in Tamil Nadu, with the DMK-led government recently naming a bridge after him.
GDN is produced by Varghese Moolan through his namesake banner alongside Vijay Moolan, in collaboration with R Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan of Tricolour Films. The film brings Madhavan's Tricolour Films back together with Varghese Moolan Pictures after their collaboration on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which too is a biopic of scientist Nambi Narayanan.
While releasing the first-look of Madhavan's character in the film, the makers described it as "a story that needs to be told". The actor is virtually unrecognisable in the first-look poster for the film.
On the technical front, GDN has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Aravind Kamalanathan, who serves as the film's creative producer as well.
Production on the film has been wrapped. Recently, its cast and crew members concluded the final international schedule and celebrated the wrap-up party.