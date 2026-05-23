Makers of GDN, starring R Madhavan, to drop major update on this date

Earlier this Wednesday, the makers of GDN, starring R Madhavan in the titular role as inventor GD Naidu, revealed that they will make an official announcement about the film at 2:41 pm tomorrow. While the makers are yet to reveal what the announcement will be, it is expected to be about the release date for the film, a biopic of GD Naidu. It is worth noting that the makers recently slated it for a summer 2026 release.