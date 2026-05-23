Arjun Das-Anna Ben's Con City to release on this date

Arjun Das and Anna Ben's upcoming crime comedy film Con City, directed by Harish Durairaj in his debut is all set for release on June 26, announced the makers with a new poster.
In the title teaser unveiled in March, Arjun Das was seen gaining the Midas Touch as he realises that his receipt printer has started generating notes of Rs 500 in a glitch created after an accident caused by a lightning strike. Overnight, the struggling family, consisting of Anna Ben, Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi, learns about the fortune turner one by one, and are ecstatic about overcoming their financial struggles and miseries. The rest of the film seems to follow the characters' lives changing after the society finds out about this money making machine and the public chaos it creates.
Con City, which is currently in its post-production phase, also stars Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Akhilan, Nanda Gopal, VTV Ganesh, Dheepa Ramanujam, Radha Ravi, Arul Doss, Shaji Chen, Thambi Ramaiah, Ramesh Thilak, Baradwaj Rangan, Imman Annachi, Madan Dakshinamoorthy, Ponvannan, Ragu Esaki, Sathanand and others.
In an earlier statement, the makers had revealed that Con City will appeal to all sections of the audience with its unique setting and plot. They further added that it will delve into the emotional pages of a middle class family's life in the city.
On the technical team, the film has music by Sean Roldan, cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan, editing by Arulmoses A and art direction by Raj Kamal. The film is produced by Power House Pictures in their maiden venture in association with M&M Movie Makers and Klout Studios.
Besides Tamil, the film will also be released in Telugu.