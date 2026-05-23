Arjun Das-Anna Ben's Con City to release on this date

In the title teaser unveiled in March, Arjun Das was seen gaining the Midas Touch as he realises that his receipt printer has started generating notes of Rs 500 in a glitch created after an accident caused by a lightning strike. Overnight, the struggling family, consisting of Anna Ben, Yogi Babu and Vadivukkarasi, learns about the fortune turner one by one, and are ecstatic about overcoming their financial struggles and miseries. The rest of the film seems to follow the characters' lives changing after the society finds out about this money making machine and the public chaos it creates.