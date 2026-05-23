Vijay Antony announces next film Appa Kutty with gripping first look poster, promises emotional drama

Actor-music composer Vijay Antony, who was last seen in Shakthi Thirumagan, is gearing up for an emotional action drama for his next. Titled Appa Kutty, the film has been directed by Mu Maran (Blackmail, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Kannai Nambathey).
Along with the announcement, an intense first look poster was shared by the makers which featured a wounded Vijay Antony carrying his daughter on his shoulder.
Besides playing the lead role, Vijay Antony also serves as the composer and editor of the film. He is also backing it under Vijay Antony Film Corporation.
Preethi Asrani plays the female lead in Appa Kutty, which also features Bagavathi Perumal, Muthu Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, Chithra Lakshmanan, Muruganantham, Praveena, Haripriya Isai and Lizzie Antony.
According to the makers, the film centers around the emotional bond between a father and daughter. It is said to have a blend of action, family emotions, deep sentiment, and compelling visuals, designed to appeal equally to family audiences and action lovers.
Other members of the technical team include Rajeev Rajendran as the DOP and A Raja as the production designer. Dialogues for the film have been written by Mu Maran as well as Puthiya Parithi.
With Appa Kutty's shoot already wrapped, post-production is in full swing. The makers are eyeing a theatrical release in August.