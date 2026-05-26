Thaazh Thiravaa director Barani Sekaran on Cannes debut: 'When a story is more rooted, it becomes more global'

Archaeology is not just about studying the past, it is about uncovering centuries of human behaviour buried beneath layers of history, piecing together forgotten truths that gives us new stories about our ancestors, and investigating mysteries that refuse to stay hidden. Filmmaker Barani Sekaran has blended the allure of archaeology and supernatural horror elements in Thaazh Thiravaa, his directorial debut. The teaser of this film was screened at this edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Reflecting on the response the teaser received in a country that is not familiar with the Tamil ethos, Barani says, “The more local and rooted a story is, the more potential it has to become global.”
Expressing pride in having his vision being screened at Cannes, Barani feels it is surreal that the hunger to make feature films made his debut reach the French Riviera. "We come from a short film background, and even though we didn't always have the means to create big-budget feature films, the hunger to make one propelled us,” says the filmmaker.
The film revolves around two archaeologist brothers, played by Aadhav Kannadhasan and Subbu Panju, who work on an excavation near a village in Coimbatore, where traces of an unknown ancient civilisation are discovered. During their discovery, they uncover hidden manuscripts and clues suggesting that mysterious disasters have been striking the village once every 161 years.
Delving deep into the premise of his debut, Barani says, "For a filmmaker, it is important the first film connects with audiences, and I chose to do it by presenting something unique. There are very few archaeology-based films in Tamil cinema, and I created something grounded." However, Barani, who understood the need to appeal to the masses, decided to incorporate the required elements. “The film will also have horror and mystery elements because these are genres that naturally attract viewers," says the filmmaker.
The film, which was shot in Ooty, Coimbatore, and Chennai across 40 days, is currently in the post-production phase. “We are extensively working on the CGI and VFX to make the supernatural elements feel immersive in theatres,” shares Barani.
Thaazh Thiravaa also stars Vani Bhojan and Suresh Menon in pivotal roles. With the teaser making all the right noises from Cannes to Chennai, the makers are expected to announce the release date of the film soon.