It's official: Karthi joins hands with Mad director Kalyan Shankar for Karthi 30

Actor Karthi, who was last seen in Nalan Kumarasamy's Vaa Vaathiyaar, has joined hands with director Kalyan Shankar of Mad (2023) and its sequel Mad Square (2025)-fame for his upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled project, which marks the 30th movie in his career, will star Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.
Sithara Entertainments, which is backing the film, posted pictures from the pooja ceremony of the film on Karthi's birthday on Monday. They revealed that its filming has commenced and is currently going on in full swing with a title and first look set to be unveiled soon.
This is the first time Karthi and Meenakshi are coming together for a project. The latter was last seen in Anaganaga Oka Raju earlier this year. Her last Tamil project was actor Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
Further details including the extended cast, technical crew, plot and a tentative release date have been kept under wraps for now.
Kalyan Shankar made his feature directorial debut with Mad in 2023 and followed it up with Mad Square in 2025. His first directorial venture was the web series Nenu Mee Kalyan in 2017. He has also worked as a writer in films like Tillu Square and Hero and in the Navarasa web series.
Meanwhile, Karthi is currently working on Marshal, helmed by director Tamizh of Taanakaran fame. The film features Karthi and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead and boasts an extensive supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, and Eswari Rao. Set in the 1960s, the film aims to recreate the era with meticulous detail