Tamil

Parimala and Co to release in June

Parimala and Co marks Jayaram and Urvashi's reunion in Tamil films after the 2002 Kamal Haasan-starrer Panchatanthiram
Parimala and Co poster
Parimala and Co poster
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Jayaram and Urvashi-starrer comedy entertainer Parimala and Co is set for a theatrical release on June 5. The Pandiraaj directorial also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Mysskin, Poornima Ravi, and GKM Tamilkumaran.

The film is expected to revolve around the premise of a murder suspected to have been committed by an unassuming family. Pandiraaj last made Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film's technical team of Parimala and Co comprises cinematographer George C Williams, music composer Foxn, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and stunt choreographer Kalai Kingson.

The film is one of the most eagerly anticipated in Tamil cinema owing to the hit on-screen pair of Urvashi and Jayaram, who have co-starred in over 25 films, including Kamal Haasan's Panchatanthiram (2002). In 2020, they joined hands in the Tamil space in a Prime Video anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

Parimala and Co