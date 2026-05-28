Anagha Maya Ravi: 'I like the way Suriya sir acts with his eyes'

In Karuppu, Binu and her father, Sukumaran, played by National Award winning actor Indrans, are robbed of their jewellery, in pursuit of which they become victims of a corrupt justice system. But as her voice is silenced, her empathy reduces. “We didn’t take a lot of time to shoot the montages in courts, but still, I could feel the weight carried by real-life persons who sit in courts every day, waiting for their case to be heard,” says Anagha, who surprisingly reveals that it was empathy that made her understand Binu. “I am an actor who understands my characters by getting into their thoughts. While I want to stay present with my scenes and not overthink them, it is still empathy that made me understand Binu,” says Anagha. Empathy can also be attributed to Anagha joining Karuppu. “RJ Balaji sir, who’s a big fan of Kaathal: The Core, wanted me to play Binu after watching that film,” reveals Anagha. In Kaathal, Anagha’s character Femy has to deal with the fact that her father Mathew (Mammootty) is a homosexual; a fact that is revealed when her mother Omana (Jyotika) files for divorce. While the exploration of the father-daughter dynamics is a common theme in Anagha’s characters from Kaathal, Appuram, and Karuppu, the actor says, “I have a beautiful relationship with my father. That might have helped me with my performance. But even though I could add something from my experience, the writer’s voice plays a larger role so that Femy or Binu or even Janaki from Appuram could have proper individual moments without being in the shadows of other characters.” But she also admits that, “I have thought about getting typecast. But that makes me feel good, because I got to work with great actors in films that highlight important subjects.”