Subash K Raj: I want Blast to be Arjun's comeback film

This pursuit of growth and constant learning is something that also drives Preity. Having begun her acting journey in 2024, the actor often pauses to reflect on how far she has come. "More than how others perceive me, I want to evaluate where I stand in my journey towards my goal. Every experience teaches me something. I’m constantly learning and unlearning. I cannot control what others think about me, but I know where I want to go, and I’m moving towards it in my own way. If I start getting influenced by others’ opinions, I’ll end up shaping myself according to what they expect of me,” she says, while also pointing out the unfair pressure often placed on female actors to constantly remain visible and excel in every sphere. "Male stars are not scrutinised or criticised to the same extent. We are constantly expected to look beautiful, remain perfect, and meet impossibly high standards. The expectations placed on us are immense. But at the same time, I understand where it comes from as not everyone gets an opportunity like this, so in a way, the pressure feels understandable," she adds.