Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali to release in July

Actor Atharvaa's upcoming entertainer Idhayam Murali, directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, is releasing in theatres on July 10. The release poster features Atharvaa, along with Fahadh Faasil, VJ Rakshan, Dravid Selvam and music composer Thaman, who is making a return to acting after a long time. He made his acting debut with director Shankar's Boys (2003), which remains his only film with a full-fledged role.