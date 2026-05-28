Atharvaa's Idhayam Murali to release in July

Actor Atharvaa's upcoming entertainer Idhayam Murali, directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran, is releasing in theatres on July 10. The release poster features Atharvaa, along with Fahadh Faasil, VJ Rakshan, Dravid Selvam and music composer Thaman, who is making a return to acting after a long time. He made his acting debut with director Shankar's Boys (2003), which remains his only film with a full-fledged role.
The film, also starring Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan in leads, features Niharika NM, Sudhakar Jayaraman, Natty, Rakshan, Anju Kurian, Angelin B and Yashashree Rao in supporting roles.
Atharvaa makes his second collaboration with producer-director Aakash Baskaran, who has backed the actor's Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, in which he starred alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela and Ravi Mohan.
On the technical front, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, costumes by Pallavi Singh, and Karthik Rajkumar. Dravid Selvam also doubles up as the film's additional dialogue writer, alongside Aakash Baskaran.