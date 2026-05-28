Arasan eyes a Deepavali release; Vada Chennai set to be erected in ECR

The film began production early this year in Kovilpatti and moved to Chennai for the ongoing second schedule. The makers say that the team will next move to East Coast Road in Suburban Chennai for the final stage of filming. A massive set is expected to be erected in ECR to recreate the Vada Chennai milieu. It is in the third schedule, where Vijay Sethupathi, who is playing a cop in the film, is expected to join. The production is set to conclude in three months.