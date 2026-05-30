Ajith Kumar’s mother passes away in Chennai at 85; industry pays tribute

Veteran Tamil actor and racing enthusiast Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning at the age of 85. She had been suffering from age-related health complications and breathed her last at a private hospital in the city.
The news of her demise has left the Tamil film industry and fans deeply saddened, with condolences pouring in from colleagues, political leaders, and admirers.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan expressed his grief on social media platform X, stating that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Ajith Kumar’s mother and extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.
DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin also conveyed his condolences, describing Mohini Mani as a loving mother who took pride in her son’s achievements. BJP leader K. Annamalai likewise expressed his sympathies, offering prayers for her soul.
Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar also shared a message of condolence, praying for strength for Ajith Kumar and his family during this period of loss.
Reports indicate that the last rites are expected to take place at the family residence in Palavakkam, Chennai. Ajith Kumar has reportedly paused his professional commitments temporarily and is expected to resume work after a short break.
Mohini Mani’s passing comes three years after the death of her husband, who also passed away at the age of 85.