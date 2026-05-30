Suriya-Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons locks release date

On the technical team, GV Prakash will be scoring the music for Suriya 46 . He is reuniting with Venky Atluri for the third time after Vaathi (2023) and Lucky Baskhar (2024). This is also the composer's second film with Suriya after Soorarai Pottru (2020). The technical crew also includes editor Navin Nooli and cinematographer Nimish Ravi.