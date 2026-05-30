Suriya-Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons locks release date

After the massive success of Karuppu, Suriya is now gearing up for the release of Venky Atluri’s much-anticipated Vishwanath & Sons. The drama, which was initially slated for a July release, has now been pushed to August 14, announced the makers.
Vishwanath & Sons revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an ace pistol shooter in his 40s struggling retain his agility and focus. When Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), a young woman in her 20s falls head over heels in love with him despite his pushback over their age gap, their relationship becomes complicated.
Apart from Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, the film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and senior Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in key roles. It is to be noted that Raveena Tandon is acting in a Tamil film after 24 years, with her last project being Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan (2001).
Naga Vamsi is producing the film under his Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas.
Besides Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya also has the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 47, directed by Jithu Madhavan, which also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in lead roles.