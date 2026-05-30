Sigma: Here's when Jason Sanjay-Sundeep Kishan's film will release

Sigma has wrapped production in locations such as Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona, and Salem, among others. The film is yet to receive a censor certificate. It is worth noting that Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is also yet to complete its censorship formalities and is awaiting a release date. According to reports, Jana Nayagan is expected to release in mid-June, but its banner KVN Productions has not yet confirmed the same.