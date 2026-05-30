Sigma: Here's when Jason Sanjay-Sundeep Kishan's film will release

Earlier this Friday, the makers of Sigma announced that the film, starring Sundeep Kishan, will release in theatres worldwide on July 31. The film marks the directorial debut of Chief Minister Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay. It is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. The makers describe it as "a high-stakes heist" film. Recently, writer-director Jason revealed that his directorial venture offers a blend of action, comedy, treasure-hunt, and heist which contribute to a highly energetic cinematic experience.
Sigma also stars Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda. Kaleel Raja, Sanjeev S, and Ajaiy Ashok are credited as its additional screenplay writers.
On the technical front, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, editing by Praveen KL, and stunts by Venkat and Selva.
Sigma has wrapped production in locations such as Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona, and Salem, among others. The film is yet to receive a censor certificate. It is worth noting that Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is also yet to complete its censorship formalities and is awaiting a release date. According to reports, Jana Nayagan is expected to release in mid-June, but its banner KVN Productions has not yet confirmed the same.