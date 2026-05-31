Ravi Mohan on board for Lokesh Cinematic Universe film 'Benz'

Actor Ravi Mohan has joined the cast of the upcoming action thriller 'Benz' directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj serving as the story writer and co-producer under his G Squad banner.

Kanagaraj shared the news with a post on his X handle on Sunday.

"Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir," read the caption.

The news comes days after Mohan announced break from all the acting projects until his divorce from his estranged wife, Aarti, is finalised.

The couple, who married in 2009 and have two sons, announced their separation in 2024.

The divorce hasn't been finalised yet. The legal proceedings are currently ongoing in the Chennai Family Court.

(With inputs from PTI)