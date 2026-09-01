It's a wrap for Jiiva-Rajisha Vijayan's Thagappan

On Sunday, the makers of Jiiva's next, Thagappan, announced that the film's production has been officially wrapped up. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan in pivotal roles. Ra Venkat, the maker of the critically acclaimed film Kida (2023), is directing Thagappan which is set for a December release.
The announcement comes nearly a month after the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film. The first look poster features Jiiva and child actor Kesav, who has starred as the younger characters of Silambarasan TR and Vijay Antony in Thug Life and Sakthi Thirumagan, respectively. The actors can be seen sitting in front of a court.
Thagappan has cinematography by M Sukumar, music by Marshall Robinson, editing by Nagooran Ramachandran, art direction by KB Nandhabalan, and stunt choreography by Mahesh Mathew on its technical team. Details about the film's extended cast, plot, genre and release date are awaited.
Thagappan marks Lark Studios' fifth production venture after Parris Jeyaraj, Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum, Garudan, and Maaman. Jiiva was last seen in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which was released earlier this year during the Pongal festival. Directed by Nithish Sahadev of Falimy-fame, the film was well received commercially. The actor is also simultaneously gearing up for the release of Jolliya Iruntha Oruthan, which marks his reunion with M Rajesh 16 years after Siva Manasula Sakthi.
Last seen in Bison Kaalamaadan in Tamil and Masthishka Maranam in Malayalam, Rajisha Vijayan is all set to be seen in Sardar 2 alongside Karthi, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Rangnath on September 10.