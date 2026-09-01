Nithya Menen joins hands with Kavalai Vendam director D K for her next

Actor Nithya Menen is set to headline an upcoming fantasy dark comedy, which marks a collaboration between her production banner Keyuri Productions and Leo Vision. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by filmmaker D K, with director Vikram K Kumar coming on board as creative producer.
The film, tentatively referred to as Production No 5, will be jointly produced by Leo Vision, headed by V S Rajkumar, and Keyuri Productions. A Sakthivel is handling the cinematography, while Richard Kevin is the editor.
The makers are yet to reveal details about the film's plot, title, genre and supporting cast. The project is planned as a pan-Indian theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Further announcements regarding the title and other cast and crew members are expected to be made soon.
For Nithya Menen, the project adds the first production credit to her filmography through Keyuri Productions. She was last seen in Idli Kadai alongside Dhanush in October last year. It's been nearly a year since the actor announced a new project on the acting front.
Vikram K Kumar, meanwhile, is known for films including 13B, Manam, 24 and Thank You. D K, previously referred to as Deekay, is known for helming films like Kavalai Vendam and Yaamirukka Bayamey.