Shivathmika Rajasekhar joins Prabhu's next; film commences shoot

Actor Shivathmika Rajasekhar has been announced to join the cast of the upcoming untitled film, which stars Prabhu in the lead. The makers of the film also announced that the film has begun filming.
The announcement was made on the birthday of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is on board the film's crew. The upcoming film is written and directed by Franklin Jacob, who made his debut with the Samuthirakani-starrer Writer (2021).
Raahul is producing the film under his Romeo Pictures banner. Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Vijay Varma is also part of the film's cast.
The crew of the film includes cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja, editor Prasanna GK, art director Sakthee Venkatraj, and stunt choreography by PC Stunts.
Shivathmika was last seen in the romantic drama film, Aaromaley (2025). The film was directed by Sarang Thiagu and also starred Kishen Das in the lead. She also starred alongside Arjun Das in Vishal Venkat's Bomb (2025).