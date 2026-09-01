Vikram Prabhu's next titled City of Gold

The title for Vikram Prabhu's upcoming film has been announced as City of Gold, revealed the makers. The announcement was made on the occasion of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday.
City of Gold is written and directed by debutant Siddharth, and is produced by Raahul under his Romeo Pictures banner. Actor Shivathmika Rajasekhar and social media influencer Amala Shaji, in her film debut, have been announced to star alongside Vikram Prabhu in the upcoming film.
A video, which offers a glimpse into the film, was also released along with the title announcement. It hints at a clash of power between various gangs, with the police investigating the ensuing crimes.
With Yuvan taking care of the film's music, the crew of City of Gold includes cinematographer Karthick Sharaj, editor Arul Moses A, art director Hari Haran PS, and stunt chroegrapher Dinesh Kasi.
Shivathmika was also announced to star alongside actor Prabhu, Vikram's father, in an upcoming untitled film. Also starring Bigg Boss Tamil-fame Vijay Varma, the upcoming film went on floors today.