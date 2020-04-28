STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest film of my life: Prabhas on 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' third anniversary

Tollywood actor Prabhas

By PTI

HYDERABAD: South star Prabhas on Tuesday thanked his fans and team of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" on the third-year anniversary of the blockbuster's release.

The actor, who attained pan-India star status after the release of the SS Rajamouli-directed films, said the sequel is the "biggest film" of his life and one of the "most memorable projects".

"'Baahubali 2' was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life.

And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director SS Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects.

"'Baahubali 2' completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received," Prabhas, 40, wrote on Instagram alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets.

"Baahubali: The Beginning", the first film in the series, released in 2015.

It was the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi.

"Baahubali 2", which opened in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema.

Both parts were produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was attached as the distributor on both the films' Hindi version.

The franchise also featured Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju.

Prabhas was last seen in "Saaho" opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

The actor will next be seen in a film with Nag Ashwin.

Comments

