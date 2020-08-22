STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangalore hudigi to Hyderabad ammayi

I feel lucky that a Kannada girl like me got a fair opportunity in Telugu TV industry based on my talent.

Chaitra Rai, TV actor 

Chaitra Rai, TV actor 

By Chaitra Rai
Express News Service

I feel lucky that a Kannada girl like me got a fair opportunity in Telugu TV industry based on my talent. On the job, I learnt Telugu, which is very much like Kannada and today I am happy to say that I am working in more Telugu serials than in any other language. I am a Manguluru hudigi who is loving living in the Pearl City. Hyderabad is where my heart lies. I am straddling between these cities now though, based on my shoot dates. 

For all actors, out of sight (on screens) is out of mind (of the audience). So I am grateful that I get to hog double the time of my audience as I play the dual role of Sravani, the badass and Dharani, the simple, sweet girl in Attarintlo Akka Chellelu on Zee Telugu. 

I am a big poser and I love to connect with people. So both these help me be a social media maven. During the lockdown when I got breaks due to lack of shoots, instead of just posting pretty photos, I started thinking of creative concepts from videos. 

It helped me sail through the Covid-19 blues. Right now, I cant be more excited as we are shooting, with all the safety measures in place. Even the technicians are working on alternate days to maintain social distancing. The channel and production department heads are using monitoring devices to ensure we follow the safety protocols. Right now, I am using time to look back at the work I have done and strategising  my  next roles. 

Telugu audiences remember me as Swapna in Ashta Chamma. I often have young girls messaging me about how to get a break. I suggest that they be mentally ready to enact any scene. Understand the nuances of various characters and even have photos in social media showcasing their various looks and talents. Right now, we have more time than ever. How about using this time to get fit, get strong and explore some avenues? 

— Chaitra Rai, TV actor 

TV star Chaitra Rai, a.k.a the badass Sravani and the sweet Dharani in Attarintlo Akka Chellelu, about shoots, sets and sanitizing protocols

