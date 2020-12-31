Here are Telugu films to look forward to in 2021

lMurali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : New year comes with new hope. After a not-so- uneventful 2020, it’s time to look ahead with renewed enthusiasm to the mainstream films on offer in the year to come. By Murali Krishna CH

Pushpa

All eyes will be on Allu Arjun’s rustic action entertainer Pushpa, which brings him together with his Arya director Sukumar. Set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forests, the film shows Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a truck driver, who transports red sandalwood across the Andhra Pradesh border. The actor couldn’t have asked more or better after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which emerged as the biggest Telugu grosser of 2020. Tentative release: Second half of 2021

Acharya

This socio-political entertainer lets Chiranjeevi take center stage in an intense role, physically and intellectually. Having proved his mettle with Khaidi No.150 and Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, Chiru embarks on a new mission with director Koratala Siva and is eyeing a phenomenal hat-trick in his comeback. Also starring Ram Charan, the film depicts a man’s fight to conserve natural resources while conveying an essential message. Tentative release: April

Vakeel Saab

Remakes have always struck gold for Pawan Kalyan. From Suswagatam to Gokulamlo Seetha and Khushi to Gabbar Singh, the actor has made a successful career by working in several South Indian and Hindi remakes. Yet again, Pawan is reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu remake of the acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film revolves around a criminal lawyer, who comes to the rescue of three girls who fight back after getting trapped in a sexual abuse row. Tentative release: March/April

RRR

Telugu cinema’s most-awaited multi-starrer RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), which brings together Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time, arrives in the second half of 2020. With rousing war sequences, acrobatic stunt sequences and SS Rajamouli donning the director’s hat, RRR is set to become a swashbuckling period actioner that measures up to the latter’s previous outings.

Tentative release: Dussera

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde star in director Radha Krishna Kumar’s period love story that deals with a conflict between astrology and science. Set in Europe, the film is mounted on a lavish scale and has been shot across several exotic locations in Italy. The teaser of this film hints that Prabhas and Pooja play star-crossed lovers, Vikramaditya and Prerna. Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited releases of 2021 and the film is destined to bring in box office cheer for Telugu cinema. Tentative release: July

F3

Anil Ravipudi has begun a sequel to his most loved comedy of 2019, F2. Titled F3, the film reunites Venkatesh-Tamannaah and Varun Tej-Mehreen in the lead roles and the story too promises double the entertainment for this summer. While the prequel depicts the frustration of two young men due to their domineering wives, the latest outing is all about money. Venkatesh’s other outing Narappa, a remake of Tamil hit Asuran, is also gearing up to spring a surprise this summer. Tentative release: May/June

NBK 106

Boyapati Srinu, who is known for his larger-than-life formula films, has reunited with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a hattrick film commonly called NBK 106. The film presents Balayya in a dual avatar and one of it will showcase him as an aghora. Expect long and powerful dialogues as well as sweeping tunes from SS Thaman. Tentative release: Second half of 2021

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh join hands for a martial arts film about a young man who takes up boxing to reconnect with his parents. Set in the murky world of kickboxing, this project is expected to be Vijay’s most expensive film to date. Tentatively titled Liger, the film heralds Puri’s maiden collaboration with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and will be one of his first major theatrical releases after lockdown. Tentative release: Summer

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Parasuram’s last outing Geetha Govindam brought cheer aplenty to the box office. His upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is bound to send movie buffs into a frenzy. The film tells the story of a young man, who comes to the rescue of his bank officer mother and how he steps up to capture the most-wanted fugitive businessman accused in a case of financial scam.

Tentative release: Dussera

Love Story

Sekhar Kammula moved up a step or two with each project he undertook. The refreshing part about him is that he likes to take a risk, is not regressive, stays true to his script and believes in his actors. His upcoming romance Love Story brings together Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for the first time. The film is based on the lives of two individuals, who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams. Chaitanya, who plays a middle-class young man, has mastered the Telangana dialect for the film. Tentative release: April

Nithiin’s Check reportedly highlights the significance of how donating one’s organs after death, saves and changes the lives of many people is also poised for release around summer.

Rana Daggubati will have two releases -- Aranya and Virata Parvam. While the former presents him as a jungle man, who lives with elephants, the latter unfolds his fiery side as a naxal leader.

Nagarjuna’s cop thriller Wild Dog and Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor too piqued the interest of the audience owing to their unique themes.

Actor Ram, who is back in the reckoning, is up for an acid test for this Sankranthi. His upcoming film Red, a remake of Tamil film Thadam, is slated for release on January 14.

Chiranjeevi’s nephew and debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s Uppena, which has deferred its release due to Covid-19, will release in summer. Directed by Buchi Babu, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Other films

Karthikeya’s Chavu Kaburu Challaga, Sharwanand-starrer social drama Sreekaram and Manchu Vishnu’s thriller Mosagallu are in various stages of production and will hit the screens some time in the New Year.

After not so successful 2020, Nani is bracing up to find the winning ways with Tuck Jagadish.