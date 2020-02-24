It’s Misha Narang, not Deepti Sati, for Vihan-starrer 'Legacy'

By Express News Service

Misha Narang, and not Jaguar heroine Deepti Sati, will be seen in Vihan-starrer Legacy, directed by M Subhash Chandra. Though the makers had initially finalised on the latter, the director says date issues led the team to look for another heroine.

Misha, a model turned actor who started with the Hindi teleserial, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, is now made a transition to films.



Interestingly, along with Kannada films, the actor is also marking her debut in two other south Indian languages. She has signed a Telugu film, which consists of mostly newcomers, and is paired opposite Atharvaa in her Tamil debut, which is yet to go on floors.

Vihan to feature in the role of a writer in Legacy



Meanwhile, the makers of Legacy, who started shooting from January 17, have completed their first schedule. They unveiled the first-look motion poster of Vihan on Sunday.



Vihan plays a writer in the film, which has a story spanning between 1990 and 2020. The film is produced by GreatBros Pictures. Music director Suresh and cinematographer Sundar P have been brought on board, among other crew members.