It’s Misha Narang, not Deepti Sati, for Vihan-starrer 'Legacy'

Misha, a model turned actor who started with the Hindi teleserial, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, is now made a transition to films.

Published: 24th February 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Misha Narang

Actor Misha Narang

By Express News Service

Misha Narang, and not Jaguar heroine Deepti Sati, will be seen in Vihan-starrer Legacy, directed by M Subhash Chandra. Though the makers had initially finalised on the latter, the director says date issues led the team to look for another heroine.

Interestingly, along with Kannada films, the actor is also marking her debut in two other south Indian languages. She has signed a Telugu film, which consists of mostly newcomers, and is paired opposite Atharvaa in her Tamil debut, which is yet to go on floors.  

Vihan to feature in the role of a writer in Legacy 

Meanwhile, the makers of Legacy, who started shooting from January 17, have completed their first schedule. They unveiled the first-look motion poster of Vihan on Sunday.

Vihan plays a writer in the film, which has a story spanning between 1990 and 2020. The film is produced by GreatBros Pictures. Music director Suresh and cinematographer  Sundar P have been brought on board, among other crew members. 

