Anushka Shetty’s Nishabdham to open in theatres, not on OTT

Murali Krishna CH

Express News Service

Writer-producer Kona Venkat has quashed reports of a digital release for his upcoming cross-cultural thriller, Nishabdham, featuring Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in the lead roles. Kona stated that the team is aiming for a theatrical release post lockdown. “Nishabdham is being made for theatrical viewing. While several OTTs have approached us with interesting offers, we still believe that the theatrical release is the best way for the audience to enjoy and savour the movie. The team is on the same page. It’s good to see everybody showing interest in our film,” says Kona Venkat.

He adds that the post-production work of the film is pending. “About 10-15 per cent of the post-production work is yet to be completed and we are waiting to wrap up the film. Once it is done, we will watch the raw copy with Anushka Shetty, director Hemant Madhukar, and other prominent members of our team, and see if the film needs any changes. If we are happy with the final version, and once the final copy is ready, we will wait for two to three months before taking any further call.”

Also starring Kill Bill-fame Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali in crucial roles, Nishabdham, which was scheduled for release on April 2, has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shot in Telugu and Tamil, Nishabdham will also be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi and English.