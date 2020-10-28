STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Malavika Nair signs 'Pelli Sandad'

She is paired opposite Roshan Meka (eldest son of Srikanth) in the film that marks the debut of Gowri Ronanki as the director.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Malavika Nair

Actress Malavika Nair

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Malavika Nair has been signed on to play the female lead in Pelli SandaD, a sequel to 1996 romantic entertainer Pelli Sandadi.

She is paired opposite Roshan Meka (eldest son of Srikanth) in the film that marks the debut of Gowri Ronanki as the director.

“The character requires Malavika to show restraint, subtlety and express varied emotions through her eyes. It is something she felt could add to the challenges of the role and that is why she has agreed to be a part of Pelli SandaD,” says a source from the production team.

Besides producing the film, director K Raghavendra Rao is supervising the direction department of the sequel. Produced by K Krishna Mohan Rao in association with Shobu Yarlagadda, Pelli SandaD will go on floors early next year. MM Keeravani, who scored music for the original, has been retained to compose music for the sequel. The makers are planning to release Pelli SandaD in the second half of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malavika Nair Malavika Nair films
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp