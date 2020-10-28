Malavika Nair signs 'Pelli Sandad'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Malavika Nair has been signed on to play the female lead in Pelli SandaD, a sequel to 1996 romantic entertainer Pelli Sandadi.

She is paired opposite Roshan Meka (eldest son of Srikanth) in the film that marks the debut of Gowri Ronanki as the director.

“The character requires Malavika to show restraint, subtlety and express varied emotions through her eyes. It is something she felt could add to the challenges of the role and that is why she has agreed to be a part of Pelli SandaD,” says a source from the production team.

Besides producing the film, director K Raghavendra Rao is supervising the direction department of the sequel. Produced by K Krishna Mohan Rao in association with Shobu Yarlagadda, Pelli SandaD will go on floors early next year. MM Keeravani, who scored music for the original, has been retained to compose music for the sequel. The makers are planning to release Pelli SandaD in the second half of 2021.