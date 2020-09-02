Nepotism debate: Talent is what it takes, say actors

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

The nepotism debate has resurfaced again after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. Many actors, including A-listers such as Kangana Ranaut, have been vocal about its prevalence in the industry, and how it thwarts the chances of many talented artistes. Fans, too, have joined the conversation. Movie-goers, fans and admirers of the late actor have taken to social media to vociferously protest against the injustice meted out to some actors from certain ‘Bollywood gangs’. Pages such as ‘Nepotismhood’ have been created to give voice to the moment that calls for justice.

Nithya Menen

Recently, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 faced serious online pushback for their star cast following nepotism charges. In fact, Sadak 2’s trailer has got the dubious distinction of becoming the most disliked video on You- Tube in India, with 8.3 million downvotes.

In an interview with TNIE, famed actor Naseeruddin Shah commented on the nepotism debate. He said, “Many actors who are complaining about being cheated of a film here and there, are quite successful now and lead comfortable lives. What are they complaining about? Yes, just like in any other industry, there are camps here too, but to blame all the ills on nepotism is absurd.”

Only the talented strike gold While people might get a good initial platform for entry, only the talented make it big. There is a long list of movie stars that include big names – Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, and in the South Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi, Vijay Deverakonda, to name a few – who are all ‘outsiders’ who have made it big on their own mettle. Dhanunjay Seepana, playback singer of You are my MLA from Sarrainodu, and Bhaje Bhaaje from Gopala Gopala fame is from Belamam village of Srikakulam district in AP and has made it big in Tollywood.

Sai Pallavi

He has risen in ranks in the music world. “I used to approach music directors with my demos. In the beginning, I started as a chorus singer and then sang tracks during composing for music directors, before getting a break as a lead singer.” He says, “It might be easy for people who might have a base to get into the industry, but sustaiing always depends on talent.” In his decade long career, he says he h a s n o t faced nepotism in the music industry so far. He adds, “I believe it all depends on the talent and the right time.”

Not just in the film world Favouritism, privilege, nepotism, and cronyism are seen in every industry and it’s not just an entertainment world ‘problem’. Even as there is no replacement for hard work and constant innovation to keep up with the times, it does provide an initial edge. Artist Khaleel, director, Relief Art Gallery— Studio Khaleel who belongs to an artistic family, replies with a categorical “No” when it comes to nepotism in the art world. Son of renowned artist Aziz, Khaleel admits, “It does give you a start, but cannot guarantee your success.” Adding that the only way to be successful is through hard work and passion, he adds, “There is no short cut to success.”

Tapsee Pannu

To all those who say he has had it easy, Khaleel replies, “Nothing is easy in this world to get. Every person has got their own s t r u g g l e s a n d hardships.” Ashmeet Singh Dua, a thirdgeneration restaurateur of the famous Sagar Papaji Ka Dhaba at Abids readily acknowledges saying, “The founders of our business have been previous generations of my family and nothing would have been possible without their support and continuous hard work.”

However, though it is inherited, he says, “It has been a huge learning curve for me to take over and transform the business into what it is today. It wasn’t easy! I brought in my new generation knowledge and experience to a solid business that has been standing strong for decades.

I’ve been through tireless days and nights to bring about change and innovation into our business to cater to the needs of our ever-growing customers, while ensuring our standards are not compromised.” Ashmeet says “in business, we always have to prove ourselves” and comments: “Being a well-trained chef, I encourage constructive criticism. To those who say “arre usko toh easily mil gaya,” my polite answer would be, wear my shoes and walk the talk!”