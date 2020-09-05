Varshini, aka BunnyVox, transitioning from TikToker to Tollywood actor

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BunnyVox has around 88 Instagram fan pages to her name. Over 322k people follow her on her widely popular Instagram profile. She had more than 2.1 million fans on her @varshinnebunnyvox Tik-Tok account until of course it was banned.

This Hyderabad resident is now transitioning into Tollywood with a movie titled Vidyarthi.

Is landing a role in a mainstream Telugu movie the ultimate goal of being an entertainer in social media?

“I can’t speak for others, but I have been an entertainer much before the advent of TikTok or Instagram etc. Finding a social platform to showcase my already existing talent seemed like a natural thing to do,” says the 19-year-old Manikonda girl who is known not just for her light eyes but her multifarious talents.

She has been active on social media for the last two years. Incidentally, her ‘face’ videos where she expresses through her eyes with her dancing eyebrows, seem to garner the most number of likes, shares and views.

Varshini, aka BunnyVox, also happens to be a passionate singer, a pianist and an animal lover besides knowing how to emote and dance well while strumming the guitar and playing the drums. She has posted over 2,500 videos and boasts of over three lakh followers on Instagram and 2 million in TikTok till recently. She admits that TikTok gave her endorsements which earned her a lot and that the platform gave her international recognition.

Her handle has been inspired by singer Vidya Vox.

Was it heartbreaking for her to lose her followers when the government of India banned the lip-syncing platform?

“Yes, it all happened in just a few weeks. Lakhs of talented youngsters used the platform to showcase their talent. However, if one has to decide between the country’s security and our creativity, it’s got to be country first,” she says.

"I have a lot more to do in cinema. I’m amazed to see youngsters these days building their fan following even before featuring in films," she says.

A Telugu film director saw my videos and got in touch on Instagram. We did a story setting and we started work in December. Although I did not take acting classes, I have learnt music professionally since I was an eight-year-old and with that confidence, I hope to become a YouTube star and make my own content,” she says.

She is looking forward to her debut in the Madhu Madasu’s Vidyarthi, opposite co-star Chethan Cheenu. Originally from Tirupati, this student of Music College says about her role, “It revolves around a face-off between two families over caste and a love match, where a small-town girl (played by me), who is polite, but brave, falls in love with a classmate (co-star), which leads to trouble in her family. The girl’s father later plans to take revenge. The film highlights the social discrimination prevalent in the backdrop of the society in the village.”