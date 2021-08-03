Break a leg like Faria

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s no secret that actress Faria Abdullah loves to dance; her social media posts, especially on Instagram, are a testimony to that. The Jathiratnalu fame actress tells us how her love story with dance began, her journey so far, and how it keeps her not only physically active but mentally agile too.

Faria’s connection with dance began when she was a child. “My most vivid memory was coming out of my shell at the age of five and dancing at a birthday party. Even my parents were shocked to see where did it come from! Since then, they supported me in pursuing my interests,” says Faria.

At 16, Faria encountered a very foreign culture that was full of breakdancing and dance battles. “I saw there was an underground hip-hop culture full of battles, jams and people coming from all over the country to for these,” she says.

This new dance styled confused Faria. “I couldn’t understand half of the things. Why are they dancing like this? Couple of them turned out to be my college seniors from Loyola, who used to practice b-boying. I started learning under them and eventually we became friends. They are still mentoring me; it has been close to seven years now. When I met these guys, I realised the beauty and art of this culture. From the past two to three years, I have also been organising these events,” says Faria.

Talking about the different dance groups she works with, Faria says, “We are people from different crews who are representing Hyderabad. One dancer is from a crew called Kundo House project and that has crew members from all over the country. We don’t have a name but we represent Hyderabad.”

For the actress, dance is a great workout, but there is so much more to it than just that. “It changes your mind; you can’t just dance mindlessly. You have to put your focus, creativity, you have to put some devotion. Only then you will see what it gives back to you,” she says.

Speaking about her upcoming events she says, “We are hosting a battle called Bharath Jam and it will be held in Pune and Mumbai and this time, it is happening in Hyderabad too. It will be held on August 21 and 22. We are going to have rap showcases, crew battles and one-on-one battles.”