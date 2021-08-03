STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Break a leg like Faria

Faria Abdullah of Jathiratnalu fame actress tells us how her love story with dance began, her journey so far, and how it keeps her not only physically active but mentally agile too.

Published: 03rd August 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Faria Abdullah.

Actress Faria Abdullah. (File photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s no secret that actress Faria Abdullah loves to dance; her social media posts, especially on Instagram, are a testimony to that. The Jathiratnalu fame actress tells us how her love story with dance began, her journey so far, and how it keeps her not only physically active but mentally agile too. 

Faria’s connection with dance began when she was a child. “My most vivid memory was coming out of my shell at the age of five and dancing at a birthday party. Even my parents were shocked to see where did it come from! Since then, they supported me in pursuing my interests,” says Faria.  

At 16, Faria encountered a very foreign culture that was full of breakdancing and dance battles. “I saw there was an underground hip-hop culture full of battles, jams and people coming from all over the country to for these,” she says. 

This new dance styled confused Faria. “I couldn’t understand half of the things. Why are they dancing like this? Couple of them turned out to be my college seniors from Loyola, who used to practice b-boying. I started learning under them and eventually we became friends. They are still mentoring me; it has been close to seven years now. When I met these guys, I realised the beauty and art of this culture. From the past two to three years, I have also been organising these events,” says Faria.

Talking about the different dance groups she works with, Faria says, “We are people from different crews who are representing Hyderabad. One dancer is from a crew called Kundo House project and that has crew members from all over the country. We don’t have a name but we represent Hyderabad.”

For the actress, dance is a great workout, but there is so much more to it than just that. “It changes your mind; you can’t just dance mindlessly. You have to put your focus, creativity, you have to put some devotion. Only then you will see what it gives back to you,” she says.

Speaking about her upcoming events she says, “We are hosting a battle called Bharath Jam and it will be held in Pune and Mumbai and this time, it is happening in Hyderabad too. It will be held on August 21 and 22. We are going to have rap showcases, crew battles and one-on-one battles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faria Abdullah Faria Abdullah Jathiratnalu Kundo house project dance battle
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp