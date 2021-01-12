STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

51st International Film Festival to highlight autism spectrum disorder this season

This film goes beyond mere documentation of their lives to garner a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Published: 12th January 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Shreedhar BS

Filmmaker Shreedhar BS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not often that one gets to see films on autism. The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is presenting a humane face by highlighting the many shades of autism through the narratives of three children at the beginning of the New Year. 

​Shred Creative Lab Private Limited’s documentary on Autism ‘In Our World’ will premiere as the official selection on January 18 at 13:00 hours in the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama of the 51st IFFI in Goa (to be held from January 16 to 24). 

The documentary has been directed and produced by filmmaker Shreedhar BS of Shred Creative Lab – winner of 43 national and international awards for creative excellence. 

This film documents the lives of three autistic children explored through their day-to-day lived reality, to unpack their world and bring about a nuanced understanding so we can all co-exist with love and respect. 

With in-depth, semi-structured, candid interviews of parents, therapists; their day-to-day activities like swimming classes, horse-riding and music lessons; their special moments with parents, all converge into a narrative that spells hope. 

This film goes beyond mere documentation of their lives to garner a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

It unveils their experiences, their daily negotiations and trials to tell the world that they do not need sympathy; rather need to be understood and accepted for who they are; that we need to understand their world in order to co-exist as equals, with respect and love. Director and producer of the documentary Shreedhar BS, said: “The way we live right now suggests there are two different worlds. Of “them” and “us.” They who are misunderstood by Us. This film is that window to see a world which needs to be understood in all its nonconformist ways with love and charter a path to assimilate them in one world, in one universe where we all co-exist with love and mutual respect. In Our World.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreedhar BS Autism Spectrum Disorder
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp