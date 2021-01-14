STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acting and direction are my two top priorities, says 'Krack' actor Samuthirakani

Samuthirakani will also be seen playing babai to Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR.

Published: 14th January 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli (L) with actor Samuthirakani (R)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Samuthirakani has got the ability to evoke laughter even while maintaining a serious face.

In Ravi Teja-starrer Krack, which has hit the bull’s eye and set the cash registers ringing for this Sankranthi, Samuthirakani plays Katari Srinu, a brutal villain, who is known for committing spine-chilling murders.

The director-turned-actor is thrilled over the success of Krack and says, “I have got two back-to-back Sankranthi releases.

Last year, it was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and now, Krack. I have watched Krack in a theatre in Chennai. For the first time, I got scared seeing myself on screen. I have followed director Gopichand Malineni’s vision and was amazed to see the kind of response our film has been receiving all over. I am longing to watch the film with the Telugu audience in the Telugu States,” begins Samuthirakani.

He credits Ravi Teja for the support he has received throughout the film. “I knew Ravi Teja anna for a long time and also directed him in Shambo Shiva Shambo. He has been an inspiration and great support for me. He would prod me to improve myself consistently and I would always enjoy working with him,” adds Samuthirakani. Up next, Samuthirakani has a slew of Telugu films in the pipeline and has also been listening to scripts. “I am playing the lead role in Aakasavani, which marks the debut of Ashwin Gangaraju as the director. I am essaying a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi and is also part of the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati.

All these characters are antithesis to each other,” he gushes. Samuthirakani will also be seen playing babai to Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR. “I am almost done shooting for RRR. If I reveal anything about the film or my character, it takes the magic away. In fact, Rajamouli garu has instructed me to not speak about it at the moment,” quips the versatile actor without divulging details about the film and his characterisation.He says working with Rajamouli has been a dream come true for him. “Interestingly, RRR is the first film I have signed on in Telugu, but Ala....and Krack released ahead of it. I met Rajamouli garu in Goa while I was working as a writer for Jandapai Kapi Raju.

Over these years, I have been an admirer of his work and when he offered me a character in RRR, I was on cloud nine. The film has been sacrosanct in many ways, a passionate team is making it with a lot of enthusiasm.” The actor, who can effortlessly hold a conversation in Telugu, hasn’t dubbed in the language for years. “I am feeling quite incomplete as an actor if I don’t dub for myself. From Aakasavani, I want to go the extra mile and dub in Telugu,” he reveals.

Samuthirakani says he considers acting and direction as his two eyes. “I am an accidental director. Acting has always been my first love. Before Ananthapuram 1980, I have worked as an assistant to late director K Balachander in several films and television serials. However, that was only because circumstances demanded it and I had to step behind the camera. Even though I have been busy as an actor, I will continue directing films. I am always fond of films that highlight social issues. I have readied three scripts of which one is based on the modern education system.

I am also planning to direct a Telugu-Tamil bilingual later this year,” confides the most-sought-after actor. The 47-year-old actor has had a satisfying lockdown. “I have spent the last eight months with my family. Importantly, my interactions with my son, who is pursuing his intermediate, were memorable. He would put his hand on my shoulder and talk about so many things. It was surprising to see him do so,” signs off Samuthirakani.

— Murali Krishna CH  muralikrishna.db @newindianexpress.com  @onlymurali

