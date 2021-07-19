Nayanthara to make her OTT debut with Baahubali: Before The Beginning?

By Express News Service

Nayanthara is said to have been approached for an important role in Netflix’s upcoming web series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning.

The series is speculated to star Iravakaalam and Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam-fame Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role of Sivagami, which was played by Ramya Krishnan in the Baahubali films. If the news about Nayanthara’s inclusion in this project is true, it would mark her OTT debut.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning went on floors in 2018 and initially starred Mrunal Thakur as the queen of Mahishmati. In early 2021, the makers are said to have revamped the project with a new creative team, scrapping the previously shot version.

The series, produced by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media Works and directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru, also stars Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni who were a part of the first version of the series as well.

Based on Anand Neelakantan’s 2017 and 2020 novels The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga and Queen of Mahishmathi, the series will follow Sivagami as she matures from a defiant and resentful girl into a wise queen, around the same time when the kingdom of Mahishmati rises from being a city-state to an influential empire.