Tamannaah Bhatia joins Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' 

The duo have previously worked together in the 2019 historical action film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

Published: 09th November 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has come on board to star in the Telugu film "Bholaa Shankar", featuring superstar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh.

Bhatia took to Twitter and wrote she was "honoured" to work with Chiranjeevi in the project, which was announced on his 66th birthday in August.

The duo have previously worked together in the 2019 historical action film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

"Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the mega massive move #BholaaShankar.

Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on@MeherRamesh Gaaru," Bhatia wrote.

The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh, known for directing projects like Prabhas-starrer 2009 actioner "Billa" and Kannada film "Veera Kannadiga".

"Welcome aboard #DazzlingBeauty @tamannaahspeaks. Rock it along with our very own #MegaStarChiranjeevi @KChiruTweets," Ramesh tweeted for the 31-year-old actor.

"Bholaa Shankar" is produced by Anil Sunkara''s AK Entertainment. Bhatia recently starred in "Maestro", the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit "Andhadhun".

She will be next seen in the Netflix romantic comedy "Plan A Plan B", co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

