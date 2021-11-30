STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu lyricist 'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry passes away

According to reports, Seetharama Sastry was admitted to KIMS hospital in Secunderabad with Pneumonia on November 24th. He had been under treatment since then.

'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry.

By Online Desk

Renowned Telugu lyricist 'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry passed away due to lung cancer complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021. He was 66.

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry was born to CV Yogi and Subbalakshmi on May 20th, 1955 in Anakapalli village in Visakhapatnam district.

Seetharama Sastry wrote his first song in the film, 'Janani Janmabhoomi' directed by K Viswanath. But the break in his career came with K Viswanath's directorial 'Sirivennela' which led to his second naming as 'Sirivennela' Seetharama Sastry.

The songs in 'Sirivennela' received both critical acclaim and popular appreciation. 'Sirivennela' also brought him his first 'Nandi Award for best lyricist', presented by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Following this, Seetharama Sastry received 10 more 'Nandi' awards in his career and was awarded the 'Padma Shri' by the government of India in 2019.

Since his debut in 1984, in a career spanning 37 years, Seetharama Sastry has written over 3,000 songs for over a thousand films. He is known for blending powerful philosophy with his songs.

Telugu film personalities including actor Chiranjeevi, director Trivikram Srinivas have reached KIMS hospital in Secunderabad after learning of his demise.

Director K Viswanath who gave Seetharama Sastry his first opportunity to write for films, speaking to the media said he was short of words. Losing (SP) Balasubrahmanyam meant losing my right arm. Seetharama Sastry's death means losing the left too, Viswanath said.

Speaking to media outside KIMS hospital, actor Chiranjeevi said that it is unfortunate to have to digest the reality of his death. "We have lost a legend in him. He had the aggression of Sri Sri, his indignation at injustices in our society was there for all of us to see. At the same time, his poetry also had the sensuality of Veturi. His pen was a great amalgamation of the both," he said.

"He is the last legend of Telugu cinema's poets. Future lyricists could write beautiful pieces but I don't think anybody can stand as grandly as he did on the stage of Telugu cinema. The void he left behind cannot be filled. He gifted us the radiance of the moon (Sirivennela), but it still feels like we are left in the dark."

