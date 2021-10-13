MAA elections: All winners from Prakash Raj panel resign, promise to support Vishnu Manchu

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The battle between Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu panels turned murky after the results of the Movie Artist Association (MAA) were announced. Prakash Raj, on Tuesday, announced that all the winners of his panel - Cine 'MAA' Biddalam - are resigning from their posts with immediate effect. He stated that the decision was taken to avoid any setbacks in the administration of MAA.

He alleged that there were several discrepancies in the election and opined that the counting was not held in a fair manner. "They declared all the results except for the executive committee on Sunday. On the counting day, they announced that 11 members, who contested as the executive committee members from my panel were leading. The very next day, they announced that only seven members from my panel have won the post of executive committee members," said Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj also stated that Vishnu persuaded him to withdraw his resignation on Monday. He added that he would take it back only if necessary changes were made to the bylaws. "Non-Telugu members should be allowed to contest. If not, I don’t want to be a part of the association as a voter alone," he added.

Actor Srikanth, who was elected as the executive vice-president of MAA, said, "We have always appealed for a dignified election and urged all to elect only one panel with full majority. However, 11 members from our panel emerged victorious and conflicts will arise if we exercise our power." He asserted that they will stand by Vishnu and support the association as outsiders.

Actor Banerjee, who won as the vice-president of MAA, got emotional and with tears in his eyes said, “In the election speeches, VK Naresh branded me as mutha nayakudu (group leader), but I never paid heed to his words. When Mohan Babu garu targeted Tanish, I urged him to not do that. Instead of stopping, Mohan Babu, being a member of the disciplinary committee of MAA, resorted to using filthy language and abused me."

Actor Tanish said, "I thank the people for electing me as an executive committee member. I have high regard for Mohan Babu garu, love Vishnu anna and Manoj anna. I don’t know why Mohan Babu garu abused me. I was badly hurt and cannot handle this anymore."

Uttej, who won as general secretary said, "I don’t understand why they have raked up the insider and outsider debate. The former president of MAA, VK Naresh has been on an abusing spree. What kind of behaviour is this?"

Refutes allegations of new association

Amid speculation of launching a rival association, Prakash Raj refuted the rumours and said, "There is no truth in the reports of us forming a new association. We will continue our support from outside and have every right to question the governing body if no work is done."