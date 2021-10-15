STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Rana Daggubati to star in 'Netrikann' director's pan-India movie

Milind Rau, known for directing Tamil films like "Netrikann" and "The House Next Door", has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is set to team up with director Milind Rau for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.

Rau, known for directing Tamil films like "Netrikann" and "The House Next Door", has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie.

The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news.

"Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more," the tweet read.

The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site.

Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and CH Rambabu are producing the film.

Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in "Rana Naidu", the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American TV series "Ray Donovan" for Netflix.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Rana Daggubati Milind Rau movie Rana Daggubati pan India movie Milind Rau
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp