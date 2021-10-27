'Romantic' is my return gift to dad: Akash Puri

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Emotions ran high at the pre-release event of Romantic as the film’s protagonist, Akash Puri, was visibly upset with the criticism he and his father (director Puri Jagannadh) received during their career’s low phase over the years. “A lot has been written about my father and my careers. People had written us off and went on to say that it’s the end of the road for Puri Jagannadh. I was quite used to these taunts, but the picture has changed after iSmart Shankar became a blockbuster,” begins Akash Puri.

He continues, “All these years I have been enjoying the success of my father. I am sure that a day will come when my father will begin to enjoy my success. My dad has done all he can to see me as a hero on the big screen. Now I am waiting to give my success in return as a precious gift to him. I don’t know if I can fulfill this wish with Romantic or my other film, but one day, I will definitely make my dad proud with my success and will follow in his footsteps (as a director).”

The lanky lad adds, “Romantic was delayed for over two years due to the pandemic. It was really frustrating and the delay has given me sleepless nights. I went through a lot while praying that this film should not skip a theatrical release. I have pinned all my hopes on this film and I am sure it’s going to entertain the audience in a big way .”

Speaking about his role in the film, Akash says, “I am playing Vasco Da Gama, a youngster from Goa who is also a member of a crime syndicate. He clearly knows what he wants and his life takes an unexpected turn after he falls in love.”

The film also has Ramya Krishnan in a prominent role. On working with her, Akash says, “I was a kid when I watched her spectacular performance in Rajinikanth-starrer Narasimha. She plays a female police officer and considering the ferocity she exudes in her face, it was really frightening to see her donning this avatar. I was intimidated by her and forgot my lines (laughs). However, she was really cool and supported me throughout the shoot.”

Up next, he will also be seen in Chor Bazaar. “It’s an action-packed entertainer and I am playing a role called Bachchan Saab. It’s an interesting character and the film is shaping up well. The film is nearing completion and we are eyeing an early next year release,” signs off Akash.