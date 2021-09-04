STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED grills Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh in drugs case

During the questioning which went on for six hours, they questioned her on the link of the transfers between these accounts.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, was questioned on several financial transactions from her personal bank accounts and the bank account of the fitness club she owns in the city. ED has reportedly found fund transfers from her accounts to a reputed club in the city owned by an actor and further from the club account to one of the suspects. 

During the questioning which went on for six hours, they questioned her on the link of the transfers between these accounts. It may be recalled that the actress was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai in 2020, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. 

Accompanied by her auditor and advocate, Rakul Preet appeared before ED and submitted details of her bank accounts and that of her fitness centre. Sources confirmed that the actress had visited the pub in 2016, during when she came into contact with the kingpin in the drug trafficking racket and since then, they have been in touch.

Comments

