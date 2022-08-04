On Mahesh Babu's b'day, 'Pokiri' funds to be used for children's education, surgeries

Home Entertainment Telugu

Published: 04th August 2022

Mahesh Babu

By IANS

CHENNAI: Fans of actor Mahesh Babu have organised special screenings of the actor's superhit film 'Pokiri' to be held all over the world on his birthday on August 9.

The proceeds from such screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu foundation.

Taking to Instagram to thank the fans for this initiative, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar said, "Huge thank you to all the super fans for arranging special screenings for 'Pokiri' all over the world!! Immensely grateful for all the love! August 9th couldn't be any better."

She also posted an image that read, "On the occasion of superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday, the special shows of his film, 'Pokiri' have been planned worldwide on August 9 in the grandest way possible.

"Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been phenomenal. Tickets were sold within minutes for the special shows. With such outpour(ing) of love from everywhere, our super fans and our beloved distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of 'Pokiri' Special Shows to help children's heart operations and education for poor kids through the MB Foundation.

"We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best possible way by following the footsteps of our hero superstar Mahesh Babu. This August 9th is going to be super special."

