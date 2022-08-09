Air hostess-turned-actor Rashi Singh is on a roll

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Chhattisgarh girl Rashi Singh has made a splash in Telugu with Aadi Saikumar-starrer Sashi (2021). With as many as four projects in her kitty, the actor says it feels like she has hit the bull’s eye.

“Ever since I was a child, I was clear about becoming an actor. In fact, my mother wanted to be an actor but gave up her dreams. Now that I have become one, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream through me,” begins Rashi.

The 23-year-old quit a lucrative profession and shifted to Hyderabad in 2019 to pursue a career in Telugu cinema. “I worked with a private airline as an air hostess but was not content with what I am doing as my focus has always been on films. I did modelling and acted in a few commercials before quitting my profession. At first, I faced some resistance from my friends, who felt I had to do all the running myself because I don’t have a godfather. However, my hard work has paid off and they were relieved after seeing me on the big screen,” she avers.

Even though Rashi could not get into the formal acting course, modelling has become her training ground. “I was never camera shy and learned the basics of acting on the sets. Working in commercials, too, helped me pick up the nuances. In fact, modelling helped me to meet people and gradually started giving auditions for several films.

Now I have five projects in hand three films and a web series,” says a confident Rashi. She has recently wrapped up shooting for Santosh Sobhan’s romantic drama Prem Kumar, wherein she plays a modern woman. “I am playing Netra, an independent girl, who is ambitious and not afraid to live her life on her terms,” says Rashi, adding,

“Prem Kumar is an out-and-out comedy entertainer and the film has given me a great opportunity to work on my comic quotient and timing, besides my body language. The character is close to my heart and is relatable. So I went with an open mind and expressed myself. The atmosphere on the sets was really amazing. I had a great time working with Santosh Sobhan and Abhishek Maharshi (director).”

Rashi will also be seen in the crime drama Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana alongside Shiva Kandukuri. “It is a rustic entertainer where you will see me playing a village girl. I would say everything about the film and my role is on a different tangent. Playing this character was quite difficult for me because I had never got an opportunity to portray a village belle, who walks and talks in a particular way. So I had come out of my comfort zone and prepared a lot to get the nuances right,” says Rashi.

Her third film is produced by UV Creations and features Naveen Chandra as the protagonist. “It is a dark thriller and the entire story revolves around my character. I have tried a de-glam look and the role doesn’t require me to look perfect. I think my performance is going to spring a surprise,” shares Rashi.

The Bhilai-born actor has recently signed on to play one of the female leads in Papam Pasivadu, an Aha original. “We have commenced principal photography recently and I am really excited to be a part of this quirky yet entertaining series,” she says.

Rashi’s dream is to leave behind a satisfying body of work. “I want to be remembered for my films and the roles I portrayed. I am in no hurry and have been choosing my roles wisely. I read through the script carefully because I am trying to build a memorable body of work in the industry. I am a passionate actor and want to play meaty roles,” signs off Rashi.

Chhattisgarh girl Rashi Singh has made a splash in Telugu with Aadi Saikumar-starrer Sashi (2021). With as many as four projects in her kitty, the actor says it feels like she has hit the bull’s eye. “Ever since I was a child, I was clear about becoming an actor. In fact, my mother wanted to be an actor but gave up her dreams. Now that I have become one, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream through me,” begins Rashi. The 23-year-old quit a lucrative profession and shifted to Hyderabad in 2019 to pursue a career in Telugu cinema. “I worked with a private airline as an air hostess but was not content with what I am doing as my focus has always been on films. I did modelling and acted in a few commercials before quitting my profession. At first, I faced some resistance from my friends, who felt I had to do all the running myself because I don’t have a godfather. However, my hard work has paid off and they were relieved after seeing me on the big screen,” she avers. Even though Rashi could not get into the formal acting course, modelling has become her training ground. “I was never camera shy and learned the basics of acting on the sets. Working in commercials, too, helped me pick up the nuances. In fact, modelling helped me to meet people and gradually started giving auditions for several films. Now I have five projects in hand three films and a web series,” says a confident Rashi. She has recently wrapped up shooting for Santosh Sobhan’s romantic drama Prem Kumar, wherein she plays a modern woman. “I am playing Netra, an independent girl, who is ambitious and not afraid to live her life on her terms,” says Rashi, adding, “Prem Kumar is an out-and-out comedy entertainer and the film has given me a great opportunity to work on my comic quotient and timing, besides my body language. The character is close to my heart and is relatable. So I went with an open mind and expressed myself. The atmosphere on the sets was really amazing. I had a great time working with Santosh Sobhan and Abhishek Maharshi (director).” Rashi will also be seen in the crime drama Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana alongside Shiva Kandukuri. “It is a rustic entertainer where you will see me playing a village girl. I would say everything about the film and my role is on a different tangent. Playing this character was quite difficult for me because I had never got an opportunity to portray a village belle, who walks and talks in a particular way. So I had come out of my comfort zone and prepared a lot to get the nuances right,” says Rashi. Her third film is produced by UV Creations and features Naveen Chandra as the protagonist. “It is a dark thriller and the entire story revolves around my character. I have tried a de-glam look and the role doesn’t require me to look perfect. I think my performance is going to spring a surprise,” shares Rashi. The Bhilai-born actor has recently signed on to play one of the female leads in Papam Pasivadu, an Aha original. “We have commenced principal photography recently and I am really excited to be a part of this quirky yet entertaining series,” she says. Rashi’s dream is to leave behind a satisfying body of work. “I want to be remembered for my films and the roles I portrayed. I am in no hurry and have been choosing my roles wisely. I read through the script carefully because I am trying to build a memorable body of work in the industry. I am a passionate actor and want to play meaty roles,” signs off Rashi.