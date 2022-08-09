Home Entertainment Telugu

I cried the day 'Sita Ramam' released: Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success

The actor took to his social media and wrote a heartfelt note thanking the movie-going audience in the Telugu states for making his latest flick a hit.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Sita Ramam' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest movie 'Sita Ramam' hit the screens, shared that he cried on the day of the film's release because he was "so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting it".

Taking to social media to express his gratitude to the Telugu audience, he wrote: "To the wonderful Telugu audience, my first ever film that was dubbed in Telugu and released was 'OK Bangaram'. Thanks to Mani sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing.

"Then, Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in 'Mahanati' and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. 'Ammadi' became a permanent part of my life wherever I went."

'Kannulu Kannulu Dochayente' and 'Kurup' were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I'll never forget. When Swapna and Hanu approached me with 'Sita Ramam', I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking.

"The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of the release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film.

"The love you're showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn't something we can explain in words. Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own.

"Yours Lovingly, Ram (Dulquer Salmaan)."

